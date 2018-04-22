Operation Lafiya Dole: Army makes important progress as 2 Boko Haram commanders surrender

Four Boko Haram terrorists who are from the Abubakar Shekau faction have reportedly voluntarily surrendered to the Nigerians Army.

The Cable reports that this was made known by Onyema Nwachukwu who is the deputy director public relations of the theatre command.

He said the insurgents have been handed over to the headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Nwachukwu said: “The terrorists who claimed they are from the Abubakar Shekau faction comprised 3 men, one woman and 3 children.

“Two of the men were Boko Haram Amirs (commanders) while the third man was a Boko Haram medic, who provided medical treatments to wounded insurgents in the field

“The only woman among them is a wife to one of the Amirs and held a position as one of the women leaders amongst the female terrorists, while the children, comprising two girls and a boy are offsprings of the surrendered terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the director Nigerian Army public relations on Saturday, April 21 announced that troops of 25 task force brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, while on clearance patrol intercepted three women and children.

Chukwu reported that the women, when being interrogated, confessed of being wives of Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Mangusun during the ongoing, massive clearance operation in the area by military men.

The brigadier general further said that the women are currently in military custody and preliminary investigations are still underway.

