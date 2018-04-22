Looters’ list: How we brought trouble upon ourselves - Uduaghan

- Emmanuel Uduaghan said the PDP should not have challenged the federal government to produce the looters’ list

- The former Delta governor said the party put itself under pressure

- He recalled that he faced a similar situation in his state but handled in well

Former governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will suffer for challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to produce looters’ list.

Tribune reports that Uduaghan spoke on Saturday, April 21 in Warri.

The former governor who is an aspirant for Delta South Senatorial District said the PDP put itself under unnecessary pressure by asking the government to produce the looters’ list.

He said: “PDP started the trouble. You said the government should mention the names of those who looted the treasury and they brought out the first list, second list and the third is being awaited.

“We’ve given work to ourselves and people are now struggling to go to court to clear their names. We’re now the ones busy, trying to defend ourselves and the government is just laughing; APC is just laughing.

“So, whatever list you’re publishing, saying this is APC’s list of corrupt people, you’re just wasting your time.

“I always advise people to be careful when you’re confronting the government, because the government has access to a lot of information.

“There are things you might have taken for granted or forgotten and somebody has recorded it and it’s in the hands of the government.

“I don’t think the PDP should have challenged the FG on the list issue; it was a big mistake and we’ll suffer for it.”

He said he faced a similar situation when the Delta state government claimed he left behind a huge debt of about N600 billion.

Uduaghan said he was eventually cleared when it was reported that he actually left behind a debt of N187 billion and not N600 billion.

“I don’t want to really comment on this. But the lesson we must learn from there as PDP members is that we must be careful when confronting the government in power.

“If you noticed when I was leaving office, they said my government left N600 billion debt behind. I had two options then: either to confront the government or pull back.

“First, I had to deal with my health issues, so I didn’t have the time to do a lot of research to contend with them. So, I pulled back.

“Two, if you noticed, I’ve not talked about that issue till today, but the governor himself and his finance commissioner, on two occasions, had tried to explain what the current situation is.

“He now said the bank debt is about N110b and the contractual debt is N77b. In total, all the debts on ground when I was leaving office was N187 billion and it was restructured in such a way that most of it would have been paid by this year. It was well-structured. I didn’t leave behind any N600 billion debt.”

Uduaghan, who made this statement when Delta South Grassroots Movement, paid him a solidarity visit, said he would not go into the Senate to sleep and be unproductive.

He said: “I am not going to the Senate to bring and share KEKE NAPEP once a year. I am certainly not going to be a sleeping senator. I shall see to the realisation of the Gas City Revolution Industrial Park (Export Processing Zone) Ogidigben, which will employ over 300,000 Deltans and Nigerians.

Source: Naija.ng