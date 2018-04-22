Looters’ list: How we brought trouble upon ourselves - Uduaghan

Latest News

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Latest News

Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
Latest News

‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Looters’ list: How we brought trouble upon ourselves - Uduaghan

by 22/04/2018 04:55:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Emmanuel Uduaghan said the PDP should not have challenged the federal government to produce the looters’ list

- The former Delta governor said the party put itself under pressure

- He recalled that he faced a similar situation in his state but handled in well

Former governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will suffer for challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to produce looters’ list.

Tribune reports that Uduaghan spoke on Saturday, April 21 in Warri.

The former governor who is an aspirant for Delta South Senatorial District said the PDP put itself under unnecessary pressure by asking the government to produce the looters’ list.

READ ALSO: Sanusi reportedly blasts ministers for failing to meet with US investors

He said: “PDP started the trouble. You said the government should mention the names of those who looted the treasury and they brought out the first list, second list and the third is being awaited.

“We’ve given work to ourselves and people are now struggling to go to court to clear their names. We’re now the ones busy, trying to defend ourselves and the government is just laughing; APC is just laughing.

“So, whatever list you’re publishing, saying this is APC’s list of corrupt people, you’re just wasting your time.

“I always advise people to be careful when you’re confronting the government, because the government has access to a lot of information.

“There are things you might have taken for granted or forgotten and somebody has recorded it and it’s in the hands of the government.

“I don’t think the PDP should have challenged the FG on the list issue; it was a big mistake and we’ll suffer for it.”

He said he faced a similar situation when the Delta state government claimed he left behind a huge debt of about N600 billion.

Uduaghan said he was eventually cleared when it was reported that he actually left behind a debt of N187 billion and not N600 billion.

“I don’t want to really comment on this. But the lesson we must learn from there as PDP members is that we must be careful when confronting the government in power.

“If you noticed when I was leaving office, they said my government left N600 billion debt behind. I had two options then: either to confront the government or pull back.

“First, I had to deal with my health issues, so I didn’t have the time to do a lot of research to contend with them. So, I pulled back.

“Two, if you noticed, I’ve not talked about that issue till today, but the governor himself and his finance commissioner, on two occasions, had tried to explain what the current situation is.

“He now said the bank debt is about N110b and the contractual debt is N77b. In total, all the debts on ground when I was leaving office was N187 billion and it was restructured in such a way that most of it would have been paid by this year. It was well-structured. I didn’t leave behind any N600 billion debt.”

NAIJ.com had reported that Uduaghan said he wouldn't disappoint his constituency and would not be one of those senators who brings and shares Keke NAPEP once a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Uduaghan, who made this statement when Delta South Grassroots Movement, paid him a solidarity visit, said he would not go into the Senate to sleep and be unproductive.

He said: “I am not going to the Senate to bring and share KEKE NAPEP once a year. I am certainly not going to be a sleeping senator. I shall see to the realisation of the Gas City Revolution Industrial Park (Export Processing Zone) Ogidigben, which will employ over 300,000 Deltans and Nigerians.

2019 Presidency: Nigerians reveal why they prefer Atiku to President Buhari - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More