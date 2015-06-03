Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Shafik Gabr

Chris Kirubi

Oba Otudeko

Michiel Le Roux

Youssef Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Oyakhilome

Mensah Otabil

London Marathon: Kenyans Kipchoge and Cheruiyot celebrate double win

  • 22 April 2018
Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya pose as they receive their trophies, following their first place results during the Virgin Money London Marathon on 22 April 2018Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot pose with their trophies, following their first-place results

Kenyan runners have dominated this year's London Marathon, with Eliud Kipchoge winning his third title, while Vivian Cheruiyot won the women's race.

Kipchoge finished in two hours, six minutes and 27 seconds in front of Ethiopia's Tola Shura Kitata (2:05:00) and the UK's Mo Farah (2:06:32).

Cheruiyot won in two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds, a personal best time.

She came ahead of her compatriot, Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40).

Kipchoge - regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time - was on course for a new world record, but slowed in the final stages of a gruelling race in record warm temperatures.

This year's marathon has been declared the hottest on record.

  • Live updates on the marathon
  • London Marathon: What runners need to know
  • Is marathon running bad for you?
  • How to run a marathon in the heat

Olympic 5,000m champion Cheruiyot ran her first marathon in London last year and finished fourth overall.

Last year's winner, Mary Keitany, also from Kenya, and Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba had been looking to break the "mixed gender" race world record, but both faded during the race.

Keitany had been on course to break the record, but eventually finished fifth (2:24: 27), having lost the lead she had held from the start with around five miles remaining.

