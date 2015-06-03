According to the Sunday Times‚ the cattle were delivered to Nkandla and signed for by Zuma himself in October 2016.

The Hawks are investigating the matter.

"Both Mahumapelo and Zuma must be investigated and if found guilty‚ they must not only pay back the money‚ they must be criminally held liable for abuse of state funds‚" said Ndlozi.

"It is not possible that Zuma can claim that he wrongly benefited from state money without any knowledge as it was the case with the Nkandla homestead security upgrades. This time‚ the Public Protector must not only recover public funds wrongly used for the private benefit of Zuma but must charge relevant law enforcement agencies to prosecute Zuma and Mahumapelo for stealing state cattle."

Ndlozi joined the chorus of people who called for Mahumapelo to step down.

"Mahumapelo has not only failed to drive the state machinery to deliver services‚ he has been part of crippling corruption‚" said Ndlozi.