A Plettenberg man is lucky to be alive after a giant shark bit a hole in his paddle-ski at Robberg Beach on Sunday morning‚ knocking him off the ski into the water.

Robbie Gibson‚ deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at the popular southern Cape coastal resort‚ said it appeared that the shark – reported to be a 2.5 metre great white – had breached from under the paddle-ski.

The 33-year-old man managed to swim safely to shore‚ emerging from the ordeal unscathed.