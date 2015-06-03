“Two of the suspects managed to evade arrest by running away. Members caught two suspects in a white Nissan with registration CEY 22919.The suspects are detained at Mitchell's Plain SAPS for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Police also confiscated a silver Nissan Maxim with registration CFN 162L which was in the yard. This vehicle is suspected to have been stolen. The suspects are believed to be linked to the Still Bay farm murder and robbery which occurred earlier.

“Allegedly the victim had been killed at a braai with friends‚ when unknown suspects entered the premises and shot the victim. During the incident the suspects made off with two rifles‚ one shotgun and a handgun‚ as well as a white Toyota Hilux LDV. Further investigation by police led to the arrest of all four suspects‚” Van Wyk said.

“The suspects‚ aged 24‚ 25‚ 26 and 40 respectively‚ face a charge of possession of a hijacked vehicle. The case is being investigated by the Provincial Detective Unit‚” he added.