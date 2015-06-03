Giroud scores as Chelsea condemn Southampton at Wembley to qualify for the FA Cup final where they will face Man Utd

- Chelsea have qualified for the final of the 2017/18 English FA Cup

- The Blues defeated Southampton 2-0 on Sunday, April 22

- Frenchman Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata scored the two goals for Chelsea

Chelsea have qualified for the final of the 2017/18 English FA Cup after beating fellow Premier League campaigners Southampton 2-0 on Sunday, April 22.

Chelsea knew before the start of the match that this championship is their only chance of winning a title this season, and the Blues did themselves a lot of good by winning the tie.

Southampton on the other hand knew that a win in this tie would have given their fans a tonic as it will be hard for them to survive relegation this season.

Olivier Giroud scores against Southampton at the Wembley (photo: Guardian)

Nigerian international Victor Moses had a chance to score in the 18th minute, but his effort was blocked by Alex McCarthy who was in goal for Southampton.

The Blues had to wait till the 46th minutes before scoring their goal through Olivier Giroud who was assisted by Belgian star Eden Hazard.

Alvaro Morata scored the second goal for Chelsea in the 82nd minute after an assist from Cesar Azpilicueta as the Blues won the match 2-0

Olivier Giroud will now be going back to the Wembley for the his second consecutive final after winning the FA Cup last season with Arsenal.

Chelsea will face Manchester United in the final of the 2017/18 English FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

Previously, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester United qualified for the final of the 2017/18 English FA Cup after coming back from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the semi final on Saturday evening, April 21.

Tottenham went into this game with lots of confidence considering the fact that the match was played at the Wembley Stadium which is their adopted home ground.

They took the lead in the 11th minute through Dele Alli who was assisted by Christian Eriksen, but Paul Pogba would have himself to blame for his mistake.

