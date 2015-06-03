Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Raymond Ackerman

Mohammed Indimi

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Mensah Otabil

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Boosting education: Dangote donates N120m worth of secondary school in Lagos

- A new well-equipped secondary school valued at N120m has been donated in Lagos by the Dangote Foundation

- The gesture was part of the foundation's move to boost education in Nigeria

- Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dangote Group, said he has plans to implement a scholarship programme for less privileged children in the state

The Dangote Foundation said it has donated a well-equipped secondary school in Lagos valued at N120 million as part of its interventionist programme to boost education. The foundation has also offered annual free tuition to 250 indigent pupils.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, said this at the inauguration and handing over of the school with well-equipped laboratories to Nawair-Ud-Deen Comprehensive College, Idi-Oro, Mushin, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In a statement signed by Tony Chiejina, the head of communications of the group, Dangote said: “Aliko Dangote Foundation started in 1993 with the principle of `to whom much is given, much is expected’ and looking at the less privileged ones among us have compelled the foundation to provide some reliefs.

“The four major goals of Aliko Dangote Foundation are education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and disaster reliefs.”

He said his education mission was targeted at reducing the number of out-of-school children, supporting talented and underprivileged young children to achieve their full potential as well as educating girls and women on health-related issues.

Dangote said apart from donating the school building, the foundation would sponsor 250 students whose parents might not be able to afford the yearly school fees.

In addition, he said furniture for both teachers and the students as well as a sound-proof high capacity generator had been provided to ensure constant electricity in the school.

He further stated: “I have already authorised my foundation to come up with a strategic plan to implement a scholarship programme for desiring less privileged children in this community.”

According to him, over the past five years, the foundation has spent over N4 billion in building of classrooms, scholarships, upgrading infrastructure across the various universities and behavioral change communication programmes targeted at girls and women.

Dangote said: “We have just recently inaugurated the Dangote Business School in Kano, the only Business School in Nigeria that is well equipped.

“We will also be inaugurating similar projects in University of Ibadan. We have done quite a lot in the education system and we are looking to do more. Investing in the young people to us means we are all working together to build a better Nigeria.”

Dangote said in preparing youths to proffer solutions to present challenges, Dangote Academy was established in Kogi to provide specialised training and management skills that would suit the various sectors of the economy.

He pledged continued support to government in its quest to provide quality education to the population toward securing a great future for the country.

Alhaji Ola Yussuff, the Chairman, Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos, commended Dangote for the donation and for single-handedly undertaking to construct the college. He said the gesture was in line with Bill Gate’s recent call for serious commitment to the human capital development in the country and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Dangote for his intervention in education and health sectors.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Dangote had revealed that Nigeria losses N140 billion weekly due to the heavy gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi road.

Talking about this to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, June 20, Dangote said: “The economy loses more than N20 billion daily and N140 billion weekly. It affects businesses across the country.

"All our operations in the hinterland in Ilorin, in Kano are operating at 40 per cent maximum capacity."

Aliko Dangote invites IT billionaire Bill Gates to Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV

