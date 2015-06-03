Nigeria’s 70-year-old ambassador to Uganda reportedly joins Cross River governorship race

- Nya Asuquo, Nigeria’s 70 years old ambassador to Uganda, says the leadership of Cross River state has failed

- Asuquo says he would support any youth who has programmes better than his own

- He accuses the current government in the state of relying solely on the federal government for survival

Nigeria’s 70 years old ambassador to Uganda, Nya Asuquo, has reportedly declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of Cross River state in the 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that Ambassador Asuquo, said he wants to contest for the seat because the current leadership in the state had failed.

He added that the state had become less productive as a result of poor governance.

READ ALSO: 16-year old Nigerian student emerges leader of the year in US University (photos)

Asuquo, who is reportedly the head of the Ikot-Offiong clan in the Odukpani local government area, however, said he would support any youth who had a better programme for the state.

“I am entering the race because the current leadership has failed. Cross Riverians are seen to be less productive because of visionless leadership that has refused to look for the treasures hidden in their backyards. They have resorted to depending on federal allocation.

“If a youthful candidate comes out today with a good programme, I will support him. We have had young people at the helm in the state,” he was quoted as saying adding that the current zoning structure, which favours the northern senatorial district, should not be applicable in the 2019 election as he is from the south.

He also alleged that some leaders in the APC were planning to ensure that the governorship and chairmanship slots were handed over to the central senatorial district.

“At every time there was a contest for governor, there were contenders from every zone and same thing for chairmanship position. In other words, there was no zoning in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“However, zoning was defeated in APC in the last election. It was said that if the governor is coming from the north, the chairman of the party should come from the south.

“But suddenly the drum player in Rivers state gave the governorship to the north and the chairmanship to central. We have been saddled with that problem till date,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Ben Ayade recently stated that his foreign trips are not self-serving, but in the state’s best interest.

"Ayade made the comment at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, after arriving from a nearly one month trip to Asia.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng