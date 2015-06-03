Sorrow as gunmen kill 5 in fresh attack on Kogi community

- Soldiers kill 5 bandits in Kogi state

- The state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, says unspecified number of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and other properties were set ablaze by the bandits

- Governor Bello sets up panel to investigate herdsmen killing in Kogi

The police in Lokoja on Sunday, April 22, confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa local government area of Kogi state.

The state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community while five of the armed bandits were killed during a cross fire with security agents.

He said that the bandits invaded the sleepy agrarian community in the early hours of Sunday but they were quickly repelled by a combined team of policemen and soldiers.

“Yes, five lives were lost in the village but operatives of the police mobile force and soldiers repelled them and succeeded in killing five bandits and recovered some weapons.

“So far, normalcy has been restored in the area,” Janga said in response to a message sent to him on the incident.

According to him, five houses and unspecified number of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and other properties were set ablaze by the bandits.

He said that security agents would remain on ground in Kpanche while full investigation into the incident had commenced.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi on Tuesday, April 17, set up a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the suspected herdsmen attacks in the Ogane-Nigwu, Ojuwo-Ajimadi and Agbenema-Ife areas of the state.

The committee, which comprise fourteen men, is to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crisis in the affected communities, identify individuals or group of persons responsible for the mayhem.

The committee was also to ascertain the extent of damage done to lives and properties in the incidents and make recommendations for the restoration of peace and order as well as finding ways of preventing a repeat of such occurrences.

