Bukola Saraki visits brave female sergeant-at-arms officer who got injured when Senate chamber was invaded by alleged thugs (photos, video)

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has visited the home of a female sergeant-at-arms officer, Sandra Davou, who got injured during the scuffle that occurred when some thugs invaded the Nigerian Senate.

During his visit on Sunday, April 22, the senate president enquired from the injured officer about the level of injuries she suffered during the attack.

Davou said she was recuperating, adding that she was currently taking medications to hasten her recovery.

READ ALSO: Looters’ list: PDP started trouble by challenging FG - Uduaghan

Saraki who was accompanied by some members of the Senate including the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, described the injured officer as a brave woman and urged her to refrain from coming to work until she is fine.

He also used the occasion to chat with members of her family and wished her speedy recovery.

See pictures of the visit below:

Bukola Saraki describes Sandra Davou as a brave woman, photo credit: Bukola Saraki

The Senate president tells Sandra Davou to refrain from coming to work until she is fine, photo credit: Bukola Saraki

Watch video of the visit below:

Read reactions of some Nigerians about the visit below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police has recovered the Senate mace after it was stolen by hoodlums at the Red Chamber.

NAIJ.com had reported that the hoodlums stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 18, and forcefully took the mace away.

It was rumoured that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta central had led the thugs to the Senate as a protest against his suspension.

The police commended the people of Abuja for their confidence in them in reporting when they spotted the mace under a flyover.

In a related report, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Joseph Akinlaja (Ondo-PDP), said deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu’s wisdom saved Nigeria a greater embarrassment when some hoodlums broke into the Senate chamber while plenary was on, attacked some persons and made away with the mace.

NAIJ.com gathers that rather than panicking and scampering at different directions however, Ekweremadu, who was presiding, ordered that a back-up mace be brought and continued with the session.

Akinlaja said that Ekweremadu used common sense to avert further consequences over the incident. According to him, the decision of the Senate to continue plenary is commendable.

Let’s talk about salaries of Nigerian senators | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng