BBNaija: Alex and Tobi's 'last dance' trends on social media

The last Saturday night party in the BBNaija house was epic and it seems to be all everybody on social media is talking about, with Alex and Tobi stealing the spotlight and for the right reasons too.

Over the past few weeks, the friendship between Alex and Tobi grew in a natural pace, into something more beautiful than we expected. The pure bliss on their faces whenever they were in the company of each other was always heart melting.

Being that he came out of quite a toxic relationship with Cee-C, fans and viewers of the show were more than happy when he grew closer to Alex as they beleived she gave him the peace, respect and happiness he deserves.

Known for their liveliness at their Saturday night parties, the recent one which also happens to be their last, was no different. Dressed in their Gatsby themed attires with Alex and Tobi in match costumes, the night was pure magic. As always, the magnificent trio; Alex, Miracle and Tobi killed the show but fans couldn't help but go crazy over what they believe is a love story with pure chemistry between Alex and Tobi.

After the party, Alex and Tobi were all people were talking about on social media. The hopes of the two becoming a more than friends outside the house seems to be everyone's dream.

See some posts below:

There is no denying Alex and Tobi feel something stronger than platonic love for each other and this belief is what has risen them to become one of Nigeria's most loved couple to ever come out of the show.

With only a few hours to go before the grand finale, fans and viewers of the show are seriously waiting in anticipation for who emerges winner of the cash price of N45m.

Source: Naija.ng