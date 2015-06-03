Lacazette scores twice as Arsenal destroy West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium

- Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals on Sunday, April 22, as Arsenal beat West Ham 4-1

- The Gunners were superb as they scored three goals within the space of seven minutes

- Arsenal now occupy sixth position on the Premier League standings with 57 points

Arsenal on Sunday, April 22, produced astonishing performance at the Emirates Stadium as they defeated visiting West Ham United 4-1 in a Premier League encounter.

Two days after Gunners' manager Arsene Wenger announced that he will leave at the end of the season, Arsenal fans expected their players to respond with a win against West Ham.

And the Gunners did not disappoint many of their faithfuls who were at the stands to watch them.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his goal against West Ham (photo: Guardian)

The first half ended goalless as both sides failed to find the back of the net, but Nacho Monreal scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 51st minute after being assisted by Granit Xhaka.

West Ham United responded with an equalizer in the 64th minute through Marko Arnautovic who was set up by Manuel Lanzini.

Arsenal then scored three fantastic goals in the space of seven minutes through Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute, and two goals from Lacazette in the 85th and 89th minute respectively.

The Gunners won the match 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, but they still have limited hope of finishing among the top four this season.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

