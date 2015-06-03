Latest News

Everybody knows I live a simple life since I was a teacher - Ex-governor denies knowledge of EFCC invitation

by 22/04/2018 10:45:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Aliyu Wamakko insists that he had lived a simple life since leaving as governor of Sokoto

- Wamakko denies knowledge of invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

- He says only God can bring him down

Aliyu Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto state, has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices claiming he had lived a simple life.

Wamakko told members of the correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday, April 22, in Sokoto that recent media reports to that effect were fake and concocted by mischief makers to tarnish his image.

“It is a public knowledge that I live a simple life since from my class teacher status till I become the state governor and the present status.

“I believe in God that gives power to whom he wishes and is Almighty that raised my political carrier to the present status and I have the belief that He the Almighty only could bring me down.

“All the stories that Wamakko is being invited by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are fake and rubbish a calculated attempt of some detractors to tarnish my image’’

“The dastardly publications in the dailies mischievously quoted a petition by some non-existent and faceless merchants of doom, linking Senator Rabiu Kwnakwaso and I to alleged mismanagement of over N18 billion when we were in office as state governors,” he said as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The former governor challenged those peddling the fake news to publish his bank accounts and other details to back their claim while noting that the purported petition did not emanate from the EFCC but from some chronic merchants of falsehood.

“The EFCC is a reputable agency that has officials with respect and decorum, who will never use unethical language like the one used in the said publication.

“During my tenure as Governor, I only visited United States and United Kingdom once each and were all based on invitations,” he added.

The report said Wamakko listed some of his achievement as governor to include construction of five functional tertiary education institutions, 450 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) with staff quarters and ambulance, 5,000 houses, empowerment of over 500, 000 youths and construction of over 1000 classrooms and three boarding secondary schools.

He added that during his stewardship, all state owned shares doubled their returns, while the government also provided 42 township roads, rehabilitated four federal roads and raised the number of students sitting for JAMB exams from about 6,000 to 35, 000.

He further said he was among the first governors to pay the N18, 000 minimum wage and ensured that he cleared all salary and workers entitlements before handing over to the present government.

“I am human capable of making mistakes, a loyal citizen that is not above the law, therefore I can submit myself for legitimate scrutiny and not this mere media trial,” he said.

The Senator also described his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari as cordial and mutual.

“Our relationship is excellent, we do meet regularly to discuss myriad of vital national issues and there has never been a time when my request to see him was turned down,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, hailed his elevation to the rank of a full police commission by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

