Delay in release of third list of looters, prosecution of suspects worrisome - Adeniran

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

Delay in release of third list of looters, prosecution of suspects worrisome - Adeniran

22/04/2018 09:59:00

- The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) expresses concern over the alleged refusal to release the third batch of the looters' list

- CACOL believes that the silence on the list and alleged refusal to prosecute some indicted persons may encourage corruption

- It recalls how Jacob Zuma of South Africa is being prosecuted just one month after he was forced out as president

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has expressed concern over the alleged silence on the federal government much-awaited third and comprehensive batch of the list of suspected looters in Nigeria as promised recently.

The government had reportedly promised that a more comprehensive list of alleged looters under the government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be expected.

A statement by CACOL quoted its head, Debo Adeniran, as saying he was worried over the “unstated reasons for the federal government’s delay in carrying out expected actions against these alleged economic ravagers as well as the sudden but loud silence on the release of the elaborately advertised and much awaited third looters’ list.”

READ ALSO: Lazy Nigerian youths comment: Critics inciting young Nigerians against Buhari –Lai Mohammed

He noted that while the federal government revealed that the awaited list promised to be more comprehensive and holistic, containing more names than the two lists previously released, it is yet to carry out any feasible action whatsoever in respect of curtailing the issue of treasury looting.

“As much as we recognise and commend the efforts of the government in exposing the alleged engineers of socio-political rot that has irredeemably handicapped the economy of Nigeria and put posterity in a web of endless debts, CACOL does not subscribe to the apparent showcase of negligence by the federal government in taking required steps towards due-diligence investigating, prosecuting and convicting these alleged corrupt lots with maximum deterrent punishments.

“That in just one month from the resignation of the ex-President Jacob Zuma, trials have been instituted against him and one can see clearly, by the sheer weight of the charges preferred, that his prosecutors meant serious business.

“This is a graphic index of a system truly committed to fighting corruption hands down.”

According Adeniran, “releasing names will not fight corruption, diligent trials and deterrent convictions will.”

Adeniran also suggested that just as NEMA suspended its board of directors on allegations of corruption, all those who are currently serving in public offices and are on the list, be put on suspension pending when they are tried and convicted if found guilty.

“If we are ever going to take more than tottering steps on our desire for holistic anti-corruption struggles then all those who have their names on any of the lists as alleged looters should take required steps in proving that they are not guilty as perceived as this would go a long way in encouraging transparency and efficiency in governance while also improving the trust citizens have for our elected leaders, the justice system, the Government, and the country at large.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“The organisation advisedly calls that the federal government and all anti-corruption outfits to take a cue from other African countries who are making major conquest against the corruption confrontation and surge past the phase of just listing names as this is beginning to nettle the tenacity of making the list. These crimes are severe and should not be handled with laxity,” Adeniran said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the federal government on Friday, March 30, and through Lai Mohammed, released a list of some of those who have been accused of looting the nation’s treasury under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

