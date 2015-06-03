Killer pest ravages tomato farms in Kano, invites shortage of produce, increase in price

- A pest known as Tuta Absoluta has ravaged several farms in Kano

- Farmers in the state have said that the pest can destroy a whole tomato farm in two days

- Professor Mahmud Daneji, the managing director of Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) has said this will lead to shortage of the produce and increase of its price

Professor Mahmud Daneji, the managing director of Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA), has revealed that more five tomato producing areas in the state have been ravaged attacked and overwhelmed by the Tuta Absoluta pest.

Daneji stated that this terrible development will bring about serious shortage of the farm produce in the state, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: No amount of propaganda will stop PDP from defeating APC - Uche Secondus

The professor remarked: “Even though, as stakeholders, we have waded in with an emergency intervention approach to arrest the situation, there is no doubt that the availability of tomato in the market is going to be seriously affected and also its price will be affected too.

“We have recorded the outbreak in over five tomato producing areas and the pest attack is confirmed to be that of Tuta Absoluta.”

Tomato farmers in some parts of the state have voiced their fears over the fact that the recent attack by the pest is capable destroying a whole tomato farm in two days.

In his conversation with journalists in Kano Alhaji Sani Danladi, the state chairman of Tomato Out Growers Association of Nigeria (TOGAN) said when the reports of the damage done to tomato plantations became so rampant, the leadership of the association notified the appropriate authorities concerning the issue.

Danladi stated that a rapid response committee was set up to ascertain the nature of the pest and also the level of damage and losses incurred by farmers so far.

He said: “Our members have incurred huge losses, especially in Garun Babba, Rano and some parts of Suma’ila.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

"However, from what we heard, our suspicion of Tuta Absoluta attack was confirmed by the committee and it was also reliably gathered that pesticides, seeds and other inputs for the affected farmers had already being procured and would soon be distributed to them."

In 2015, tomato farmers in the state suffered similar attack, believed to be the worst attack ever experienced in Kano.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that Tuta absoluta, popularly known as 'Tomato Ebola', a pest responsible for massive destruction of tomato, had invaded some states in Nigeria.

The federal government made this announcement on Tuesday, May 24, while also disclosing that Nigeria spent about N80bn ($400m) annually on importation of tomato paste, with many of the imported products appearing to be counterfeit.

Market Survey: Vegetable price -On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng