Attahiru Jega bags another crucial appointment in Kano

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje inaugurates committee to immortalise late elder statesman, Maitama Sule

- He describes the late diplomat as a rare gentleman, intelligent and highly disciplined individual

- The national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, says the APC has failed to fulfil any of the promises it made in 2015

Kano state government has appointed former INEC boss, Prof Attahiru Jega, to head the committee mandated to nurture the Maitama Sule Centre for politics and democratic governance.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who inaugurated the committee in Kano said the centre was to immortalise the late elder statesman for his immense contributions to political and democratic developments in the country, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“The center will also be utilized for research and scholarly discourse for the advancement of politics and democratic governance,” he said.

Ganduje also described late diplomat as a rare gentleman, intelligent and highly disciplined individual.

The governor mandated the committee to within eight weeks “analyse function and long term programmes of the center, to determine appropriate name and location for the center and provide appropriate frame work among others.”

Responding, Jega assured that the committee would undertake the assignment diligently.

Other members of the 15-man committee include Justice Mamman Nasir, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Prof Mustapha Isa Ahmad, Prof Shehu Musa Alhaji, Prof Sule Bello and Prof Dahiru Yahaya.

Others are Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Dantata, Ibrahim Haruna, Alhaji Muhtari Hassan, Alhaji Muhtari Maitama and representative of Kano emirate council.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said no amount of intimidation will stop the party from defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

Secondus made the statement on Saturday, April 21, in Asaba, the Delta state capital at the endorsement of Governor Okowa as the sole candidate of Anioma nation for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said the ruling party had failed to fulfil any of the promises it made in 2015 which made Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sun reports.

Source: Naija.ng