Manchester United star sends powerful message to Arsene Wenger who will leave Arsenal this summer

- Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he sent message to Arsene Wenger on Saturday, April 21

- He explained how painful it was for him when he heard that the Frenchman will be leaving Arsenal this summer

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has revealed the message he sent to his former boss Arsene Wenger who will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the ongoing EPL season.

Sanchez who was part of the Gunners' squad that won the 2016/17 English FA Cup explained that he decided not to hail Arsene Wenger on social media.

The former Barcelona man explained on Saturday, April 21, after helping Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final that Arsene Wenger taught him many things in football.

“I text him yesterday to wish him the best.

"I could not say anything on social media but I texted him, and he replied to me saying thank you.

“It’s sad because he is a football legend. I always said he is a gentleman and a football master.

“He taught me a lot about respect and to be professional. I’m just so thankful to him.” Sanchez told Rodrigo Lara.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Frenchman Arsene Wenger signed Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona in the year 2014, and after winning the FA Cup with the Gunners last season, he joined Manchester United in Janauary 2018.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger finally confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Nigeria can get to the quarterfinal of World Cup - Ex-Super Eagles star Etim Esin. On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng