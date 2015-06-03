How I rescued Fayose, brought him to my Lagos at 1am home day he was impeached - Orji Kalu speaks on Buhari’s second term bid

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea's Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
'Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down'- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
How I rescued Fayose, brought him to my Lagos at 1am home day he was impeached - Orji Kalu speaks on Buhari's second term bid

by 22/04/2018 09:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Orji Uzor Kalu says Buhari deserves a second term in office and would focus on the economy

- Kalu argues that under Goodluck Jonathan, the economy was destroyed and the CBN was looted

- He also reveals vivid details of how he rescued Ayodele Fayose and brought to Lagos at midnight when he was impeached

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state has revealed why he has continued to support President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 election, just as he also recalled how he brought an impeached Ayodele Fayose to live with him for 90 days.

Kalu said this in a lengthy interview with The Punch saying President Buhari truly means well for the country and would focus more on the economy when he returns for a second term.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not a bad product. He meant well for Nigerians. If you know the level of damage done to the economy of this country before he took over: the Central Bank of Nigeria was looted during the former President Jonathan’s administration.

“They raided the apex bank and took away the Sovereign Wealth Funds and other savings meant for future development of the nation’s infrastructure, health care, education, security and welfare of the citizens.

“If you know the level of economic decay inherited by the All Progressives Congress, you won’t describe President Buhari as an unsellable product. All the economic indices which were displayed to us by the past governments are fake.

“As a businessman, I am in a position to know. I am one of the 10 foremost businessmen in Africa; I have my facts. Nigeria’s economy was not doing well before President Buhari took over.

READ ALSO: Lazy Nigerian youths comment: Critics inciting young Nigerians against Buhari –Lai Mohammed

“As an employer of labour with over 9,000 employees, I know what has happened to Nigeria’s economy. Our problem is not political; we actually have serious economic problems confronting us as a nation,” he said.

Asked if he truly wanted Nigerians to vote for Buhari in 2019 despite complaints by the citizens, he noted that the president is not a perfect man.

"However as a leader, he is expected to do his best and leave the rest to the person that will take over from him after his tenure. Buhari, in another four years, will be able to perfect the rule of law and ensure that the economy start off on the right foot.

“If for instance he passes on the baton to an experienced politician like Orji Uzor Kalu in 2023, I will put the economy on the fast lane and the nation would witness rapid economic growth and development.

“Let me assure Nigerians that Buhari will focus his attention on the nation’s economy in his second tenure. We will experience a progressive economy because I will be involved too as a senior member of the APC. We will not allow Buhari to fail,” he assured.

On how he saved Fayose during the period the latter was impeached in his first term as governor, Kalu said: “I ensured that he sat comfortably in a car and was driven straight to my house on Victoria Island the very day he was impeached.

“He stayed with me there for 90 days, eating my food and taking my drinks. Before his arrival, I had to change the policemen attached to me and brought in new ones. Before the new ones took over, I drove Ayo Fayose into my house with my car around 1am and the new policemen did not know who I came in with.

“I drove him in through the back gate, entered the building through the backdoor, and led him upstairs. He made himself comfortable because there is even an indoor swimming pool and other facilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“It was after three months that I advised him to make himself available to the EFCC. I told him that he could not continue to live inside the house forever. I actually thought they wanted to kill him; that was why I harboured him in my house for so long.

“I told him that as long as he did not tell anybody that he was in my house, his life would be secured. I allowed him to make himself available to the EFCC because he was declared wanted.

“I ensured that all the foods and drinks he was taking while in the EFCC custody were coming from my house to avoid poisoning.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Orji Uzor Kalu recently defied Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti who categorically asked him not to visit the state to advocate for peace and consequently campaign for a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment. NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
