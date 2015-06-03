Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Othman Benjelloun

Paul Harris

Patrice Motsepe

Shafik Gabr

Adrian Gore

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Killings in the country have become worrisome - Yakubu Gowon declares

- Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, says the activities of militant groups like Boko Haram and herdsmen are of serious concern to citizens

- He says the country’s leaders were having sleepless nights over the acts of brutality and wickedness across the country

- Governor Dickson reacts to killings across country

Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has described as worrisome the widespread security challenges and killings in the country.

Gowon, who attended a special prayer summit in Yenagoa, said that he had prayed and hoped at the end of the Nigerian Civil War that the country would not go through that path again.

He spoke with journalists shortly after a special church service in Yenagoa on Sunday, April 22, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

READ ALSO: Bukola Saraki visits injured sergeant-at-arms officer

Gowon, chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, said the activities of militant groups, the Boko Haram and the killings perpetrated by the ‘so called Fulani herdsmen’ were of serious concern to the leaders, elders and indeed, the citizens.

He explained that the country’s leaders were having sleepless nights over the acts of brutality and wickedness across the country.

Gowon called on Nigerians to give the requisite support to those in leadership positions in the bid to address the emergent security challenges in the country.

“This is worrisome. When I recall the end of the civil war, I had hoped and prayed that Nigeria would never go through the same experience again.

“This was what I prayed for and you can see how worrying it is.

“All these spate of crises: Is it the militants, is it the Boko Haram, is it the so called Fulani herdsmen?

“All sorts of things that are happening. Man’s inhumanity to man, that is happening through out the length and breath of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“Sadly, it is worrying to all Nigerians, and this is what all of us who are in leadership positions, your governor, and his assistants as well as all the governors throughout the country.

“All of us who are leaders are concerned about it, and always aim for whatever we can do to put it under control.

“But it is not only the leaders that can do it. They need the press and support of the people so that they can deal with the problem together.

“And this is our prayer, prayer for the everyone in Nigeria and all Nigerians wherever they are. We hope for greater peace than what we have for now,” Gowon said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson, said on Sunday, April 22, that the attacks, killings of citizens and destruction of properties across Nigeria by suspected militia and armed herdsmen show the symptoms of a failed state.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Francis Agbo, said Dickson made the comment at a national prayer conference in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

According to the governor, Nigeria is seriously bleeding and divided more than ever.

New Telegraph reports that the governor urged Nigerians to unite in prayers and resolve to work together to ensure fairness, justice, equity and equal citizenship.

Nigerian herdsmen vs Nigerian farmers on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

