4,765 Nigerian medical doctors currently working in the United Kingdom alone - Anyaoku

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

4,765 Nigerian medical doctors currently working in the United Kingdom alone - Anyaoku

by 22/04/2018 15:10:00

- Emeka Anyaoku says it is lamentable that Nigeria is categorized with war-torn countries lacking in healthcare facilities

- Anyaoku reveals that many medical doctors in Nigeria are leaving the country to work in better equipped hospitals abroad

- He recalls that after Independence, Nigeria was rated as the fourth in healthcare delivery, but this is no longer the case

Emeka Anyaoku, an elder statesman and third secretary-general, of the Commonwealth, has disclosed that over 4,765 doctors in the UK constituting 1.7 percent of the total workforce in the country’s medical sector are Nigerians.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Anyaoku made the disclosure during the celebration of the 110th anniversary of the Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital and the launching of an ultramodern Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state.

Anyaoku said the hospital has been no exception from the general decline of institutions throughout the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari is not a bad product, I rescued Fayose and brought him to my house at 1am - Kalu reveals

“People of my age (85), feel nostalgia for the old days in the early years of our country’s Independence. During that period, especially in the 1960s and 1970s, the Commonwealth ranked Nigeria fourth in the hierarchy of health sector efficiency countries.

“In fact, at that time, ours was a country that itself was attracting medical tourism on account of the quality of the services offered by the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan.

“But today, it is lamentable that the federal government’s endorsement of the world Health Organization ( WHO), recommendation that 13 percent of the national budget should be allocated to the health sector, as well as the African Union’s Abuja declaration in 2001 that 15 percent of the national budget should be allocated to the health sector, only a paltry sum of between about 3.4 percent and 5.6 percent is allocated,” he said.

The report added that Anyaoku said the result of this ridiculously low budgetary allocation to the health sector over the years, combined with what is most times referred to as ‘the Nigerian factor’, had been that the nation is assailed with ill-equipped hospitals that have very low grade facilities.

“Indeed, most of our hospitals have been reduced to mere consulting clinics. Recently, we had a big shock to the national psyche when it was revealed that even the Aso Rock clinic that attends to the nation’s highest political leaders and their families was completely lacking in basic facilities like dr* gs and even syringes.

“It is, therefore no surprise that when he visited Nigeria recently, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in criticising Nigeria for spending relatively far too little on the development of its human capital, pointed to the nation’s health sector alongside the education sector as some of the most neglected," Anyaoku lamented.

He said Nigeria is mentioned as having the worst maternal mortality rate in the league of countries that have experienced long periods of devastating civil wars, and have no comparable human and materials resources like Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Yet, Nigeria’s dismal record and bad reputation in the health sector cannot come to anybody as a surprise, not when highly qualified Nigerian doctors are voting with their feet, fleeing and abandoning the country in droves to work abroad,” he said.

Anyaoku commended the authority of Iyi-Enu Hospital under the leadership of the bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo, for accepting the challenge of restoring the medical facility to its past glory.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that three hundred Nigerian doctors left the country in 2016, the national president, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof Mike Ogirima, revealed recently.

He said more doctors have joined the migration train this year. He did not give any statistics, although NAN learnt that 500 doctors sat for qualifying foreign medical exams to move out.

What does Nigeria need right now? (Nigerian Street Interview) | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

