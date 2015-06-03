Breaking: Suspected herdsmen block road, allegedly kill traveller in Benue

- Some suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a man in Benue

- An unnamed source informed newsmen that the victim, Mtserikyaa Hiimo, unknowingly ran to a road block created by the herdsmen

- The source said the roadblock was mounted around Iorza and Jootar along Anyiin-Gbeji road in Logo local government area of the state

Suspected herdsmen, on Saturday, April 22, allegedly shot dead one Mtserikyaa Hiimo between Iorza and Jootar along Anyiin-Gbeji road in Logo local government of Benue state.

Newsmen gathered from an unnamed source that the victim unknowingly ran to a road block mounted by armed herdsmen on the axis of the town. The source said: “We have been having cases of herdsmen coming out in their numbers and mounting roadblocks in communities around Logo local government area, the Vanguard reports.

“They do it intermittently and kill unsuspecting victims and nobody knows where and when they would undertake the mission, but that notwithstanding, we have been consciously going about our daily activities."

“Unfortunately, on Saturday evening the victim was coming in his car from Gbaji when he ran into the road block at Jootar on Anyiin-Gbeji road.

“From what we gathered, the assailants who were dressed in military fatigue stopped their victim on that road and shot him severally after which they fled.

“The gunshot from the assailants attracted the locals who ran to the seen only to discover the victim dead in his own pool of blood but his killers were seen fleeing into the bush.

“The matter was reported to the Police at Anyiin but his remains have been taken to the mortuary at Ugba the local government headquarters."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on Monday, April 16, on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma local government area of Benue state encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.

According to a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the director army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, four of the militia herdsmen were neutralized during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power.

