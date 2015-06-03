Nigeria is one of the malaria endemic countries in the world - WHO reports

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

Nigeria is one of the malaria endemic countries in the world - WHO reports

by 22/04/2018 14:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nigerian government at every level has been urged to financially support the battle against malaria

- This clarion call came from Dr Bamidele Iwalokun, the head of immunology and vaccinology research at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)

- Iwalokun revealed that the disease is capable of hindering investments and job creation in the country if nothing drastic is done about it

A medical researcher, Dr Bamidele Iwalokun, on Sunday, April 22, advised government at all levels to improve funding toward the elimination of malaria in the Nigeria.

Iwalokun, head of immunology and vaccinology Research, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He gave the advice ahead of the commemoration of the World Malaria Day which will be held on April 25 every year. NAN reports that the theme for the 2018 edition is entitled Ready to Beat Malaria.

READ ALSO: We have failed - Governor Dickson reacts to killings across country

According to reports, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is focusing attention on prevention mechanism, a critical strategy for reducing the toll of a disease that continues to kill more than 400,000 people annually.

According to the researcher, government needs to re-strategise to improve funding mechanism toward malaria elimination, especially now that the country is coming out of recession.

Iwalokun said: “Nigeria remains a red zone for malaria and may hinder the needed investment for wealth creation in the country.

“A certain percentage should be earmarked for malaria programmes and research in addition to other sources in order to boost funding for malaria. Funding of malaria elimination will also improve the detection of asymptomatic parasite reservoirs that cause malaria among Nigerians.”

“The WHO said that global use of long-lasting insecticide treated nets has increased from 15 to 50 per cent in 2015.

“This progress also contributed 20 per cent to the overall improvement, attained by Millennium Development Goals (MDG) in 2015.

“Nigeria is one of the malaria endemic countries reported by WHO to have inconsistent data to predict malaria trend and impact of malaria interventions in the country. We urgently need to address this gap for us to have some correlations between exposure risk reduction and mortality risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“Re-strategise for malaria strategic plan 2016-2030 by integrating surveys that will enable monitoring of malaria related deaths in the country is very important. Such surveys include the hospital survey of malaria cases and deaths; the national clinical audit for malaria case management, and outcome in private and public sectors.’’

Iwalokun called on all malaria-elimination stakeholders to work together to get their respective contributions to malaria prevention, treatment and elimination in the country.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that an insecticide, known as Ivermectin, that makes human blood poisonous to diseases carrying mosquitoes could soon hit the market if the new finding was anything to go by.

Lead researchers in Kenya established high doses of the pill could make human blood deadly for mosquitoes. This in turn would reduce chances of catching mosquito related diseases.

Check out FOUR IMPORTANT ways to avoid contracting Typhoid fever -On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

