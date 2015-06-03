BREAKING NEWS: Miracle wins BBNaija 2018

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea's Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
'Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down'- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
BREAKING NEWS: Miracle wins BBNaija 2018

by 22/04/2018 13:36:00 0 comments 1 Views

After more than 12 weeks of entertaining events, Big Brother Naija finally comes to an end on Sunday, 22 April 2018.

From 20 contestants, only five remain in the house. These 5 are Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-C and after a week of intense campaigning, the winner will be announced in a few hours.

As expected, NAIJ.com is on ground to bring you live updates straight from the house in South Africa. Stay tuned!

9:05: Miracle wins BBNaija 2018!!! He goes home with N45million worth of prizes. He won N1m in the Payporte games and N200K meaning he has N46.2m.

9:04: Miracle wins the Payporte games. Ebuka also reveals a total of 170million votes were casted in this year's BBNaija and 30million votes came in in the last week!

8:58: "I cant blame myself when i have issues with other people" Cee-C reveals as her most interesting moments come on screen.

And the winner is: Miracle wins BBNaija 2018

8:55: As Miracle and Cee-C make their way onto the stage, a montage of Miracle's best moments plays.

And the winner is: Miracle wins BBNaija 2018

8:48: OBO Davido makes his way back to the stage. This time he is performing Fall.

8:44: Thank you Big Brother! Ebuka turns off the final light in the BBNaija house as Miracle and Cee-C make their way to the stage.

8:42: As Ebuka slowly takes the housemates on a tour of the house, Miracle reveals he needs to pee!!!! Tension perhaps.

8:39: Kaffy is back again giving fans the latest shaku shaku dance style.

8:37: Team Cee-C and Miracle reveal their candidate will win BBNaija.

8:29: Tobi reveals she and Cee-C may become friends outside the house. He explains he has genuine feelings for Alex. Reveals he will slide in if Leo and Alex are not cool.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

8:27: Dice Ailes takes the stage performing his hit track Otedola.

8: 23: Loud noises detected as Tobi evicted. The final two are Cee-C and Miracle.

8:18: Davido hits the stage one more time. This time performing his hit song Like Dat. OBO also gave out his t shirt and shoes.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

8:13: Ebuka who has switched outfits asks if Alex and Tobi are friends with benefits, she says no. Reveals she and Leo can continue their relationship that is if he calls her first. She also explains she wrote Cee-C the apology letter because she doesn't want to hold things in her heart.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

8:12: DJ Xclusive reveals he would love to work with the housemates who are musicians. He mentions he will like Bisola to sing the hook of that song.

8:10: Chatting with Bisola, fans of Alex reveal she will be fine and she gave them value for their money.

8:06: Alex has been evicted making her the last housemate to be evicted in this year's show. This leaves Tobi, Miracle and Cee-C as the final three housemates.

7:54: Ebuka introduces a montage of the most interesting moments of this year's show (Including his own killer outfits!).

7:50: Kaffy hits the stage with her amazing dancers.

7:46: Evicted housemates reveal who they want to win.

7:45: Nina reveals Alex or Miracle will win.

7:42: Nina makes her way to the stage. She reveals her relationship with Miracle continues. Reveals she is going to finish her education.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

7:38: Legbegbe crooner Mr Real is performing on stage to the delight of fans.

7:37: Rico Swavey asks fans to stay tuned for more music from him.

7:34: Bisola chats with the former housemates, asks BamBam if she and Teddy A are official. She asks fans to watch this space. Lolu reveals he and Anto are not official yet.

7:30: Nina is the first housemate to be evicted!

7:28: Evicted housemates send in their messages!

7:26: Family members of the final five send them greetings.

7:25: Alex reveals when it comes to love, she should not be believed. Reveals she really likes Leo.

7:23: Tobi debunks rumours that he is a gossip, says he only discusses with his friends in the house. Said everything he talks about behind anyone, he says it in front of the person.

7:22: Ebuka asks Nina if she hid behind Miracle. She answers NO saying he taught her how to control her bad mouth.

7:20: Ebuka makes his way into the house as Biggie congratulates the final five for making it this far.

7:13: Ebuka announces that the winner goes home with N25million, a trip for two to an exotic location, electronics worth N3.3million. WOW!

7:12: Recap of evicted housemates Lolu and Anto's return to the country

7:09: Recap of last week's eviction currently showing

7:02: Davido hits the stage in South Africa.

7:00: Evicted housemates, Koko, K.Brule, Rico Swavey, Bitto, Vandora, BamBam, Teddy A, Dee One, Ifu Ennada spotted as the show kicks off.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

6:55: Tekno hits the stage

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

6:45: Bisola to host the live eviction show in Lagos while Ebuka holds the fort in South Africa.

BBNaija 2018 grand finale (live updates)

6:42: Davido visits the housemates before live show starts. Expresses his admiration for all of them.

