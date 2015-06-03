How 22-year-old herdsman allegedly killed his elder brother over missing cow

- A 22 year-old herdsmen in Nasarawa state, Bello Musa, is arrested while treating his injuries at a general hospital

- The suspect confessed to allegedly killing his brother with a machete

- Gunmen kill 5 in fresh attack on Kogi community

A 22-year-old herdsmen in Nasarawa state, Bello Musa, has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother, Abdullahi Musa, following a dispute over a missing cattle.

The Sun reports that the arrest was made by the homicide section of the state criminal investigation department of the Nasarawa police command, Lafia.

The police said the dispute between the siblings occurred when they tried to sell one cattle that had strayed and mixed with their own herd while they were grazing their cattle in Akuwate village in Doma local government area.

Narrating to the police how the killing occurred, the suspect, Bello Musa said: “My brother, Abdullahi and myself took our cattle for grazing. Later we discovered that one cattle which was not our own had joined our herd. We were three who made the discovery – Abdullahi, one Ibrahim and myself. Abdullahi and I agreed to sell it. Later he asked me to go and sell it in the market. As I was taking the cattle, it escaped from me. I returned back to tell Abdullahi. He did not believe me.

“He accused of selling the cattle N300,000. I tried to explain to him, but he insisted that I sold the cattle for N300,000. My father tried to settle the matter, without success.

“Abdullahi said that I must pay N300,000 for the cattle or he would kill me. I challenged him on why he would want to kill me over the cattle that escaped from me. Then he began making phone calls to his friends, telling them I am a liar and that I sold the cattle for N300,000. I became very angry and we started fighting. In the course of the fight, he injured me on my right hand and I cut him with my cutlass on the neck.”

After inflicting the neck injury on his brother, Bello reportedly ran to the general hospital in Eleye area to treat his injury.

The observant doctor, who attended to him, became suspicious after listening to the story of how he sustained the injury. He carefully treated him and then made a call to the Eleye police station.

A team of policemen came to the hospital and arrested him. He was subsequently handed over to the Nasarawa police headquarters where he was detained for further investigation.

The suspect then reportedly confessed to the police that he killed his brother and the said cutlass allegedly used in the killing was reportedly recovered by detectives investigating the case.

The deputy commissioner of police in charge of the state criminal investigation department, Lafia, Yunusa Akira, said while the deceased had since been buried in line with Islamic injunctions, the accused will soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the police in Lokoja on Sunday, April 22, confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa local government area of Kogi state.

The state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community while five of the armed bandits were killed during a cross fire with security agents.

He said that the bandits invaded the sleepy agrarian community in the early hours of Sunday but they were quickly repelled by a combined team of policemen and soldiers.

Source: Naija.ng