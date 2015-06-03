Just in: Nigeria has truly failed - Governor Seriake Dickson reacts to killings across country

The governor of Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson, said on Sunday, April 22, that the attacks, killings of citizens and destruction of properties across Nigeria by suspected militia and armed herdsmen show the symptoms of a failed state.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Francis Agbo, said Dickson made the comment at a national prayer conference in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

According to the governor, Nigeria is seriously bleeding and divided more than ever.

New Telegraph reports that the governor urged Nigerians to unite in prayers and resolve to work together to ensure fairness, justice, equity and equal citizenship.

“In this country, God’s children, human beings irrespective of the God they worship are being slaught*red mercilessly, remorselessly in many parts of the country.

“Our nation is bleeding, we must unite in prayers and resolve to do what is right and fair. Our nation should be a nation of fairness, justice, equity, equal citizenship and united by common ideals of being the greatest black nation,” Dickson reportedly added while calling on the nation’s leaders to take the responsibility to stop the bloodletting.

According to him, this is the time Nigerians have to intensify prayers for the nation to overcome its challenges.

“We are united by our common shared humanity and nationality, so injustice and unfairness anywhere should be a concern to anyone and everyone in our nation.

“I join you in praying that the bloodletting, unnecessary killings in our nation under any shape or guise ends in Jesus name.

“God should intervene so that people will feel the need to do the right thing, be fair and just to one another,” he said.

The statement added that the chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), stressed the importance of prayers, saying this could help to solve Nigeria’s problems better and faster than military generals and soldiers could do with physical weapons of war.

Gowon expressed belief that God would honour the collective prayers and intercession for the nation, while also advising people to shun violence and retaliation.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the police in Lokoja on Sunday, April 22, confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa local government area of Kogi state.

The state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community while five of the armed bandits were killed during a cross fire with security agents.

