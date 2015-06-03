Beautiful photos from Simi's 80s themed birthday party as she clocks 30

- Nigerian singer Simi has thrown a cool party to celebrate her new age

- The singer who recently clocked 30 celebrated her birthday in style

- She threw an 80s themed party with her friends, family and celebrity colleagues

Popular Nigerian singer Simisola has celebrated her 30th birthday in grand style. The talented singer threw herself an 80s themed party that was attended by her friends, family and celebrity colleagues.

The singer who clocked 30 on Thursday, April 19, celebrated the party on Saturday, April 21, among her friends and family.

Simisola took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the fun 80s themed party. She also thanked her family and friends, including her music colleague Falz for celebrating her new age with her.

On April 19, 1988, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, was born. She started her out her singing career as a gospel singer. Simi has released lots of hit singles, such as Tiff, Jamb Question, Love Don't Care, Joromi and many more.

Tiff was nominated in the Best RnB Video and Music Video of The Year categories at the 2015 Nigerian Music Video Awards while Jamb Question was also nominated in the Best Soft Rock/Alternative Video category.

See more photos from the fun party below:

Source: Naija.ng