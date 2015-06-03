Commotion as thugs disrupt pro-Buhari rally in Jigawa state

- Thugs chant derogatory songs at pro-Buhari rally

- Most dignitaries at the event sneak out over fears of violence

- Sheik Gumi says Buhari’s best not good enough for Nigeria

A rally organised to declare support for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Jigawa state governor, Abubakar Badaru, has been disrupted by political thugs.

Premium Times reports that rally which took place at Gumel township stadium on Sunday, April 22, was marred by chaos that left the APC state party chairman, Ado Kiri, unable to address the crowd.

The thugs who were believed to be hired by opponents of the senator representing Jigawa North-west, Abdullahi Gumel, prevented the lawmaker from getting on the podium to speak. They also chanted derogatory songs, mainly targeted at the senator.

Though no violence was eventually recorded at the event, most dignitaries who were at the rally including a former deputy governor in the state, Ahmed Mohammed, Sankara and a party chieftain, Isa Gerawa, sneaked out over fear that the event could turn violent.

Meanwhile, a prominent Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Abubakar Gumi has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to lead Nigeria out of its present challenges.

Sheik Gumi, who made the assertion during an interview with the New Telegraph, noted that President Buhari administration is doing his best, but the best he can offer is not good enough for the country.

He said though the present administration was doing its best, the best was not good enough.

Source: Naija.ng