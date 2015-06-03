4 previously unknown facts about BBNaija winner Miracle

- Following his win of BBNaija 2018, NAIJ.com has curated little known facts about Miracle

- The facts cover his family and professional life

- We also reveal BBNaija is not his first reality show

Miracle Ikechukwu won popular reality show Big Brother Naija to the delight of millions of fans. Even though many voted for him, little is known about his life before BBNaija.

As such, NAIJ.com presents four facts about the latest millionaire in town.

1) His full name

Born Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, the BBNaija winner has two brothers. His mother is reported to be a staff of Babcock University.

2) He cannot fly a commercial plane yet

It is well known that Miracle is a pilot. But few know that he cannot fly a commercial plane yet. In an exclusive chat with NAIJ.com, Captain, his brother revealed that Miracle just has his private plane licence (PPL) meaning he can only fly private planes. And that if he wins the money, majority of it will go towards getting his commercial licence.

3) He actually won more than N25million cash on BBNaija

As the winner of BBNaija 2018, Miracle automatically goes home with N25m cash as well as an SUV worth N12m and electronics worth N3.3m. But that is not all he is going home with. He won more than N1.2m in the house bringing his total winnings close to N46.2m.

4) BBNaija is not his first reality show

Miracle was once a contestant on O’s Island, a reality show by Multichoice, organizers of BBNaija. It is not known if he won that show also.

