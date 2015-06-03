Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named 2018 PFA Player of the Year

- Mohamed Salah has been named the 2018 PFA Player of the year

- The Egypt striker has scored 31 Premier League goals this season

- He defeated Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to win the award

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been crowned the PFA Player of the year after scoring 31 goals this term in the Premier League with three games to end the season.

The Egyptian fought off competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the prestigious individual prize on Sunday night, April 22.

Former English professional footballer and current sports broadcaster Gary Lineker broke the news on social media.

The former Chelsea and Roma man has been instrumental in Liverpool’s top four push under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah joined the Reds from Roma last summer for £37 million and has quickly established himself as a club icon.

De Bruyne finished runner-up to Salah, with the Belgian sure to be disappointed at missing out on English football’s top individual accolade.

He has been the main man in City’s incredible title win, scoring eight goals and 15 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in his signing.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Real Madrid could end their pursuit for the signing of Chelsea star Eden Hazard at the end of the ongoing League season in Europe.

This is because their star player Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the club's chiefs not to bring the Belgian star to the Bernabeu this summer.

Ronaldo instead according to the report by Don Balon wants Los Blancos to try all their best to sign Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

