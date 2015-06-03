Miracle's fans celebrate on social media as he wins BBNaija 2018, watch the moment he won

After more than 12 weeks of entertainment by Big Brother Naija housemates, the show has finally come to an end with Miracle emerging as the winner on Sunday, April 22.

Big Brother Naija housemate Miracle won the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. He also won a million naira as the housemate with the overall fastest time in the Friday arena games.

Miracle beats Cee-C and Tobi with votes of 38.18%. Cee-C and Tobi came in as first and second runner up in the games respectively.

Nina came in least with a total percent of 4.18% while Alex followed her with 7.07%. The top three of the game were Tobi, Cee-C and Miracle, with Tobi having the total of 22.53% votes and Cee-C following with 28.04%.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Alex and Tobi's last dance has got people on social media going crazy

Vote percentage for the BBNaija final five

Nigerians have taken to social media to show their support for the BBNaija winner. Fans of Miracle also showed their love and support as they thank God that their votes did not go to waste.

Read comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Miracle thanks fans for voting below:

It has definitely been a long ride for all the housemates and loyal fans. Miracle's win seems to be a great end for the Double Wahala edition of the show.

What are your thoughts?

BBNaija 2018: Here’s why you should vote for Miracle, Alex and Tobi | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng