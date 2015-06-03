I remain a card-carrying member of APC - Lam-Adesina insists

- Lam-Adesina urges those insinuating a possible division in the Oyo state chapter of the APC before 2019 to forget about it

- He describes his relationship with the Tinubu’s political dynasty as very cordial

- The national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, says the APC has failed to fulfil any of the promises it made in 2015

A member of the House of Representatives, Dapo Lam-Adesina, has denied speculation that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Lam-Adesina, made this known to newsmen on the sideline of a fund raising programme organised by the old students association of Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was wide speculation of possible defection of a group loyal to his late father, former Governor Lam Adesina from the APC.

NAN reports that Dapo was a former commissioner in the state during the first term of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“I remain a card-carrying member of APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the great Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We are core progressives in my family.

“I was born into a progressive family and we don’t leave a house that we built for anyone,” he said.

The lawmaker, who stated that the party was fully prepared for the 2019 general election at all levels, said the APC remained the party to beat.

Lam-Adesina urged those insinuating a possible division in the Oyo state chapter of the party before 2019 to forget about it, adding the party was united as ever.

“I don’t think there is any form of marginalisation in the party and if there is any, it will soon be resolved.

“There is always a time to resolve issues in politics. We are going to the congress and the owners of the party will emerge,” he said.

He described his relationship with the Tinubu’s political dynasty as very cordial, saying he enjoyed a father-son relationship with the Tinubu family.

The lawmaker said that he was handed over to the Tinubu on the death of his father, adding the relationship surpassed politics.

Lam-Adesina, who recently inaugurated several projects across his constituency, said he was not yet satisfied with his achievements.

He said that he was not thinking about 2019, but how to do more for his constituents.

“I have always been much interested in the welfare of the masses right from my school days. In my department then, I inaugurated a lot of projects that I financed.

“I am not thinking about tomorrow, but projects to execute for the benefit of my people.

“When I finish that, the people will decide themselves.”

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said no amount of intimidation will stop the party from defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

Secondus made the statement on Saturday, April 21, in Asaba, the Delta state capital at the endorsement of Governor Okowa as the sole candidate of Anioma nation for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said the ruling party had failed to fulfil any of the promises it made in 2015 which made Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sun reports.

