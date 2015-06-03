Would you eat a burger made out of worms?

Supermarket shoppers in the western German city of Aachen have stepped out of their comfort zone to sample insect burgers made of buffalo worms.

The worms, highly nutritious due to their high protein content, are the larvae of buffalo beetles and are bred in the Netherlands.

Served in rolls with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, they are being offered to customers at a supermarket in Aachen where they have just been added to the stock range after proving successful in the Netherlands and Belgium.

One passerby who tried one of the burgers, Manfred Roedder, said he believed they were a good alternative to meat, adding: "I had reservations at first but I got a second serving because it tasted so good."