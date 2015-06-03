WATCH | Instant karma: Driver slams his car into would-be hijackers' vehicle

Would-be hijackers in Boksburg, Gauteng, got a rude awakening when their victim turned the tables on them and smashed into their getaway vehicle.

A couple were preparing to leave their home on Thursday night when two armed men ran through the open gate and forced them out of their vehicle.

In the CCTV footage, the suspects can then be seen running out of the house in Van Dyk Park and back to their getaway vehicle. As they cross the road, a bakkie approaches but quickly speeds off when one of the suspects points a gun at the bakkie driver.

Before the criminals can get away, though, their would-be victim leaps back into his car and reverses it full speed out of the driveway, crashing into the getaway vehicle.

The car owner disappears out of sight and rams into the getaway car again a few seconds later.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that the two suspects were arrested. They will appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.