Nonkanyiso Conco’s future role at a national campaign that helps young women avoid unwanted pregnancies and HIV infections is uncertain.

Conco‚ who is set to become the seventh wife of former president Jacob Zuma‚ is the communications officer at She Conquers‚ reported The Citizen.

She Conquers was launched by government as a campaign to “improve the lives of adolescent girls and young women in South Africa” to help them avoid unwanted pregnancy‚ HIV infections‚ gender-based violence and stay in school.

The campaign’s national executive committee chairperson Lerato Morulane told the publication that they knew Conco planned to marry but not “who she was marrying.”

“[Conco] has not been transparent with us and this is one of the things we are pushing in the campaign‚ for transparency and accountability towards young people‚” said Morulane.

The board is concerned about her affiliation to Zuma.

“This raises a lot of alarms for us … Looking at all the controversial things around the Zuma family‚ it makes us not honest with young people. If they lose trust in us‚ they will question us‚” said Morulane.

Conco‚ who is 52 years younger than the former president‚ gave birth to a son on Zuma’s 76th birthday on April 12‚ and has been visiting the Nkandla compound since she was 19‚ the Sunday Times reported.