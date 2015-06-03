Islamic State beheads three brothers in Afghanistan

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Islamic State beheads three brothers in Afghanistan

by 23/04/2018 05:07:00 0 comments 1 Views

Militants from Islamic State have beheaded three brothers, all working in the medical profession, in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, an official said on Monday.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, the main stronghold of Islamic State in Afghanistan, said the brothers were killed in Chaparhar district on Saturday night.

The eldest brother Nisar Tareliwal, 27, was a doctor at a private clinic, the middle brother Nayeem, 24, was working as a vaccine campaigner and the youngest Abdul Wahab, 19, was a medical student.

Khogyani said the father of the victims, a doctor was beheaded last year by the Islamic State, which has acquired a reputation for brutality in the province, beheading prisoners on a number of occasions.

In a separate incident the Islamic State kidnapped 11 farmers in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, although they later released two of them.

There was no claim by Islamic State about the two incidents.

Nangarhar, on the porous border with Pakistan, has become a stronghold for Islamic State, generally known as Daesh in Afghanistan, which has grown to become one of the country’s most dangerous militant groups since it appeared around the start of 2015.

Lal Mohammed Durrani, deputy chairman of the provincial council in Nangarhar, said the abduction took place when the farmers were working in poppy fields.

The process to harvest poppy crop has kicked off in provinces across Afghanistan, the world's top opium producer.

Last year the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said output of opium made from poppy seeds in Afghanistan, the world’s main source of heroin, stood at around 9,000 metric tons.

The illicit drug has fuelled insecurity, violence and insurgency in Afghanistan for several decades. 

