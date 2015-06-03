Man who disarmed Nashville shooter says he 'just wanted to live'

Shaw, who said he works for AT&T, recalled how when he and McMurry were at the Waffle House when they heard a crash, which he initially thought was plates breaking.

He then saw the gunman, who was dressed in a green jacket and nothing else, open fire. When Shaw moved toward the bathroom, the shooter followed him, making him feel trapped.

"I distinctly remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill," he said.

Shaw said that when he saw the gunman pause to reload, he saw his opportunity and snatched the gun, which he said was hot to the touch, and threw it away.

He sported a bandage over his right hand where he was burned grabbing the barrel.

"I didn't care. It was life or death at that time," Shaw said at the news conference, adding he went home afterward, got changed and went to church.

He said the whole moment seemed "light-switch" fast.

"I just wanted to live. I didn't really fight that man to save everyone else," he said. "I took the gun so I could get myself out. That may not be popular. But I'm honest to the core. ... That was my thought in that moment."