Christians should defend themselves; herdsmen, Boko Haram are more tactical than security agencies - CAN declares

- The president of CAN, Rev Ayokunle Olasupo has stated that killer herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents are more tactical than security agencies

- Hence, he called on Christians to defend themselves; pointing out that it is common sense for people to defend themselves from danger

- He pointed out that the killers had been carrying out their atrocious acts for nine years; and questioned how many of them had been arrested

Rev Ayokunle Olasupo, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that there is a need for Christians to take up self-defense; as he pointed out that herdsmen, Boko Haram and other militia groups appear to be more tactical than the country’s security agencies, Vanguard reports.

The cleric made his comments during a pre-convention briefing at the Rivers Baptist Conference International Camp Ground, Ndele, Emohua local government area, Rivers state.

NAIJ.com gathers that Olasupo also called on Christians to get involved in politics; noting that the country would only change when Christians occupy positions of leadership.

According to Olasupo, the nation is currently being governed by individuals without the fear of God, compassion and vision; hence, he stressed that the participation of Christians in politics is crucial.

He stated: “Lawyers have been speaking that the issue of self-defence is constitutional and also common sense, which may not be common, because if you see somebody coming with a dangerous weapon to kill you and you say it is not constitutional to defend yourself, then you must be ready to lose your life.

“It is common sense that you defend yourself from danger that is coming; but if you think it is not good to defend yourself, goodluck."

He continued: “Don’t be naive. If these marauders appear to be more powerful than the government and they cannot save us from them, then we save ourselves.

“For about nine years now, these people have continued to kill and it appears like they have more guns and tactics than the security agents to be able to continue.

“How many of them have been arrested? How many of them prosecuted? Then if I allow them to take my life, I will be responsible for my foolishness.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Yakubu Pam, while lamenting the killings by suspected herdsmen, called on the federal government to intensify the efforts to combat the violent killings.

Pam, who spoke in Jos, condemned the re-emergence of insecurity in Plateau state, after two and half years of Governor Simon Lalong’s effort in restoring peace in trouble spots.

