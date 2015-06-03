Relationship goals! Lady shares video of her dad braiding her mum's hair

- Nigerian man captured braiding his wife's hair

- A video of the couple was shared by their daughter on Twitter

Love knows no bound and loving someone for years doesn't determine if it is going to fade out. Couples who love each other would share everything and do almost everything for each other even when you don't like what you have to do.

Loving someone is more that just sharing intimacy, it is about compromises, sacrifices and commitment.

In some parts of Africa, men rarely make romantic gestures that shows that one cares about his/her other half but when Africans make these gestures, it is done in the most extravagant money can buy.

That's why it comes as a shock when little gestures of care or love are shown by African men. These little gestures could be as simple as assisting your lady in the kitchen, pampering her by making her breakfast in bed.

A Nigerian man has shown just how much he cares for his wife through a little gesture after a video of him braiding his wife surfaced on social media.

The video was shared by the couple's daughter identified as Monyana. The young lady shared the video on her Twitter timeline, describing her parents' relationship as a relationship goal.

Watch video below:

Source: Naija.ng