Jose Mourinho prepares to sell Manchester United star that is wanted by Barcelona

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sell Frenchman Anthony Martial this summer if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

There have been reports that Martial is tired of lack of active playing time this season under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, and facing the exit doors could be his next option.

Anthony Martial played 90 minutes in United's 2-0 win at Bournemouth, but was an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi final where United defeated Tottenham.

According to the report by Sunday Times, Martial will not be stopped if he wants to quit the club he joined in 2015 for a fee rising to £61.5 million.

He wants to get more playing time for him to be considered in the France team that will campaign in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

So far this season, he has netted nine times in the Premier League this term and once in the Champions League.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly considering the signing of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial and they are ready to tempt the Red Devils with £60 million this summer.

Anthony Martial's contract at Old Trafford will expire in the summer of 2019 but there are reports that the Frenchman is currently frustrated at Manchester United.

Lack of active playing time this term under Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is said to be the major rationale that Martial is said to be furious with.

