Tobi’s brother writes open letter to Cee-c’s fans, says he never hated their Queen

With Miracle emerging winner of the BBNaija Double Wahala edition and Cee-C coming close as first runner-up, there has been massive reactions on social media.

A few hours to the grand finale of the most talked about reality show in Nigeria, BBNaija, Tobi's brother took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding the perceived animosity between the camps of Team Tobi and Team Cee-C.

In a series of tweets, Tobi's brother indentified as Femi, explained that there was never any hate on their part. It was clear that Tobi was loosing fans because of her and they felt nothing but pity for her. He explained that to air his frustrations, he chose to user banter; which is more or less a common thing on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: "Dear Lashes FC, I never hated your King/Queen!! Tobi kept losing fans because of her and I only aired my frustration through banter, not by attacking or insulting her. It's just sad y'all have no sense of humour ‍♂️#BBNaija

If at all I feel anything for your Queen, it has to be pity. I could tell that her past experiences had shaped her life and all she needed was love and not hate.#BBNaija"

"Trust me, had Tobi and Cee-C clicked, they would have been the biggest ship to ever sail in #BBNaija history. Y'all think your ships were cute? LOL You have no idea how well Tobo G can spoil a woman.

Tobi has a heart of gold and your Queen would have shone like a diamond had she disregarded her "bad b*tch" strategy and let love win.For the umpteenth time, I never hated your Queen, I just didn't like her making Tobi look bad! E Go Be ✌ #BBNaija"

He went on to say: "And once again, pls note that regardless of who goes home with ₦45m 2day, Tobi is a winner. He has given a good account of himself and the family/community that raised him. He has sold himself WELL, shown the world all he's about, and I couldn't be more proud of him.#BBNaija"

After all is said and done, the two camps emerged finalist and runner ups for the prize. Here is to hoping the hate expressed in the BBNaija show remains there as they both look forward to excelling in their various career paths.

Source: Naija.ng