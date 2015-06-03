ASUU express worry over 16m jobless graduates

-

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, April 22, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to safeguard the future of concerned Nigerians, and protect them from being tagged "youth sitting down and waiting freebies", Daily Trust reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the union expressed it's displeasure over 16 million unemployed Nigerian graduates and about 12 million children out of school.

Dr Deji Omole, the chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan, who stated this in Ibadan said that it had became imperative for the minister to be reminded that the future of the children and of the masses must not be used to play politics.

Omole also wondered why in the last week of April, the plan to declare emergency in the sector had not been perfected.

He said: "What has the government done to salvage the condition 12 million out of school children in Nigeria? What has the government done to ensure employment for over 16 million unemployed Nigerians?

What plan does the government have for graduates who go through the mandatory National Youth Service Corp every year but frustrated by lack of job and hostile environment to even start a small and medium scale business? If the government fails to attend to the needs of the Youth today, they will become nightmares for Nigeria in the future."

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of having Nigerians alleged nonchalance in funding tertiary education.

Deji Omole, the chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, on Monday, April 2, made the accusation. Omole said that this is true going by the refusal of the APC to inject revitalisation fund into public varsity education in the country to help students enjoy qualitative education, Vanguard reported.

He said only the former president, Goodluck Jonathan injected N200 billion for the revitalisation of public varsities after the 2013 six-month strike action.

