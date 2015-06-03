Several houses reportedly set ablaze as Hausa and Yoruba clash in Ondo

- A tribal clash has ensued between Yoruba youths and Hausa residents in Ondo state

- The fight reportedly involved some followers of a masquerader in Akure

- Several people were allegedly injured during the clash

A violent clash reportedly occured between Yoruba and Hausa residents of Sabo area of Akure, Ondo state on Sunday.

Several people were reportedly injured in the fight, while houses and motorcyle were set ablazed during the clash.

The Punch reports that that a source said the fight started after followers of a masquerader passed through the Old Garage area of Akure where some Hausas sell groceries.

The followers were alleged to have attempted to disrupt the business of the Hausa traders which was resisted by the latter, leading to a clash.

The source said: “The crisis started after some followers of the Akure masquerader disturbed the activities of the Hausa, who were selling at the Old Garage area."

Soldiers were eventually deployed to the area to restore peace.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incidents said investigation has started.

Joseph said: “We learnt that some people who were following a masquerader had issues with some members of the Hausa community. But immediately we drafted our men there, normalcy was returned.

"We are still looking for the people that caused the crisis. If we arrest them, we will charge them to court.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a similar violent clash between Hausa youths and Yoruba youths at Gida Panli, Kotomola in Ojota, New Garage, Lagos state led to the death of several persons, while many others allegedly sustain different kinds of injuries.

The fight started on Thursday, March 15, after a Hausa youth reportedly beat up his Yoruba counterpart over a misunderstanding.

The fight reportedly escalated Friday morning after some area boys stormed the Hausa settlement to avenged the Yoruba youth who was beaten.

