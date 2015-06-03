Celebrities react as Miracle emerges winner of BBNaija 2018

Sunday, April 22, 2018, was the most thrilling moment for the viewers of the just concluded Reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria as Miracle emerged as the winner.

The last part of the show was filled with suspense as many people anticipated for the winner of the N45m grand prize.

When the host Ebuka Uchendu, finally declared Miracle as the winner, social media went amok with different reactions from fans.

Many celebrities took to their respective social media to partake in the excitement, as they congratulated the winner.

Celebrities like Funke Akindele and Juliet Ibrahim took to their different social media handle to show their excitement.

Funke Akindele wrote: "May the Miracle visit us all"

While Juliet Ibrahim posted on her IG cheering up her favorite housemate Cee-C, as she urged others to celebrate her as it's not easy to qualify for the finals.

She wrote: "So I went fishing for the first time and caught 2 fish. This is to celebrate my girl @ceec_official for being in second place and the winner Miracle. Congratulations guys! The game was indeed a double wahala. No hard feelings but we all had our favorites, deal with it, live with it. Peace ✌"

She also tweeted: "The last woman standing #BBNaijaFinale well done to @ceec_official entire team. It’s all a game and the best came out top 2! Take it or leave it she deserves some accolades. Congrats to both of them. Goodmorning tweet fam from Dubai."

Source: Naija.ng