Oyedepo criticises Buhari's government, says herdsmen killings must be stopped

The founder and general overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the incessant herdsmen killings of innocent Nigerians across the country.

Oyedepo, during the church service on Sunday, April 22, reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the federal government is handling the spate of killings going on in the country.

The cleric also condemned the government’s inability to provide stable power supply, functioning refineries, and so on.

READ ALSO: APC senator attacks Niger state governor, accuses him of mismanaging funds

Bishop Oyedepo was quoted to have said: “Can I tell you my anger against this government? No feeling for human lives. You can’t be destroying the work of my father and I will be happy with you. You know what God said? I am angry with the wicked every day.

“Talk is cheap! You see where change brought us today since 2015? The changest change!

“1 naira will be one dollar. Fuel will be sold at 45 naira. Any responsible government will bring power in 3 months.

“If you bring the scoresheet out, it’s 0%. Do you want change? Work it out! You better wake up so you don’t suffer the Nigerian kind of change. Theoretical change.

“3 refineries working! (They must be) located in space. Defending killers! God’s judgment will hit!

“If you are happy with what God is angry with, you are ungodly.

“Those who have made others childless, wifeless, husbandless, so shall they become! Do you pray for Armed Robbers? Evil shall not prevail in Nigeria!”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

NAIJ.com previously reported that Nigerians have continued to rate the administration of President Buhari since inception.

While some rated the president high, many rated him low in a NAIJ.com rating poll conducted recently.

Moses Chi MacJackson while rating the president said: "Not good yet but far better than GEJ's whole administration. Power's improved (dangling between 4000mw and 6000mw) unlike before now (below 3000mw). Presently, sectors are not shutting down and going on strike as of old. Fuel price has been regulated unlike the unrest of those days. One can only pray they improve."

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng