Breaking: Senator Melaye arrested at Abuja airport

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West said he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.

According to a tweet the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator posted on his Twitter account early morning on Monday, April 23, he was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement.

Melaye tweeted: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.”

Recall that the police on Wednesday, March 28, declared Dino Melaye wanted. The lawmaker was declared wanted alongside Mohammed Audu, son of a former governor of Kogi state, Abubakar Audu.

Police said the duo have also been placed on Interpol watchlist for allegedly providing false information to the police in relation to an allegation of attempted murder on Melaye’s life sometime last year.

The announcement, according to the news outlet, was made in a statement signed by Ali Janga, Kogi police commissioner and distributed by the force headquarters on Wednesday, March, 28.

