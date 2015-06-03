Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

Jannie Mouton

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Alami Lazraq

Strive Masiyiwa

Miloud Chaabi

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

APC senator attacks Niger state governor, accuses him of mismanaging funds

Senator David Umaru (APC-Niger East) has kicked against plans by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger to take a N21.5 billion Sukuk bond.

Umaru, who made this known on Sunday during a press conference in Minna, said that the bond would plunge the state into ‘outrageous indebtedness’.

NAN reports that the state government last week announced that it was seeking a N21.5 billion Sukuk bond for infrastructural development.

The Senator stated that the administration lacked the capacity to make judicious use of the funds from the Sukuk bonds if accessed.

According to him, Bello had failed to account for billions of money accrued from statutory allocation to the state including other financial interventions from the Federal Government.

“It is on record that over N114 billion was accessed by the Bello administration between 2015 and 2017 as net (Federal Account Allocation Committee) FAAC Allocation.

“Nigerlites are still asking as to how the bail out funds from the Federal Governme and disbursements from the Paris Club refunds allegedly amounting to about N250 billion were utilised.

“How have these huge resources translated to providing critical development infrastructure necessary for the economic and social development that would reduce poverty in the state,” he added.

Umaru noted that while the people of the state were still groaning under the heavy debts burden incurred by the past administration, the governor had chosen to add to their pains.

“It is disturbing that the waste of resources and lack of accountability that characterised (former governor) Aliyu’s administration seems minute when compared with financial recklessness of this government.

“While past administration left a total sum of N44 billion as external debts and N30 billion as internal debts, the present administration appear ready to break such ugly record with heavier debt burden,” he noted

The senator also decried the lopsided distribution of projects in favour of the governor’s zone, adding that some projects which had been captured severally in previous bonds reappeared in this bond proposal.

“It is equally important to point out that the administration has failed woefully to equitably distribute projects under the bond across the three senatorial zones.

“The lopsided distribution of the projects in favour of the governor’s zone is highly regrettable and unacceptable because he got votes from the three zones to assume office.

“And again, Minna township roads project captured severally in the other bond facilities taken by the past administration, has reappeared again.

“The question now is why is government recycling this same project. Is it because it has become a conduit pipe to siphon public fund,” he asked.

The lawmaker further faulted the timing of the bond, wondering why the government was seeking the facility now, with barely a year to the end of its tenure.

He urged the State House of Assembly to withhold approval on the loan request to save the state from further impoverishment, saying giving him the nod to access the facility will amount to mortgaging the future of the state.

However, in a swift reaction, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Danjuma Sallau, said the projects executed with the bail out funds from the Federal Government and Paris club refunds were there for every one to see.

The commissioner said that the funds were used to pay salary arrears of workers as well as rehabilitate of schools in the state.

Sallau said that the Sukuk bond would be used for the construction of Minna township roads, trailer park in Suleja, Kontagora water works, Mariga modern market and mining city development among others.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that youths in Niger state on Thursday, January 18, embarked on a peaceful protest in response to the alleged epileptic power supply by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The youths gave the AEDC and the transmission company in the state a four-week ultimatum in 2017 to either improve on power supply or leave the state. However, the state government and the House of Assembly gave attention to the issue.

Source: Naija.ng

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

