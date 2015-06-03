Unidentified people reportedly set vehicles ablaze, burn Nigerian to death in South Africa

- A Nigerian man has been killed in South Africa by unidentified people

- The deceased, who is yet-to-be identified, was burnt to death after his vehicle was set ablaze

- According to reports, two vehicles were set ablaze in two separate incidents

An unidentified Nigerian man has been burnt to death in Rustenburg, South Africa, after his vehicle was ablaze by yet-to-be identified people.

According to media reports on Sunday, April 22, the country's north west police did not believe the incident was related to violent protests in the area, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com notes that multiple reports said that two vehicles were set ablaze in two separate incidents by a group of unidentified people.

The police spokesperson, Ofentse Mokgadi, said that no arrest had been made and that investigation was ongoing.

South African Broadcasting Corporation said: “We can confirm that in two separate incidents, two vehicles were burnt by unknown suspects. In one of the incidents, a man sustained serious burn wound injuries after being set alight. He later died in hospital.

“At this stage a motive is unknown and police are still investigating."

It was learnt that the killing of the Nigerian came less than 10 days after another Nigerian, 30-year-old ThankGod Okoro, from Ogbaku in the Awgu local government area of Enugu state, was murdered.

According to records, no fewer than 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February, 2016.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigeria Union in South Africa confirmed the killing of a member named Kingsley Ikeri at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province on Wednesday, August 30. 2017.

According to the Union, 27-year-old Ikeri was a businessman and native of Mbaitolu in Imo.

Chairman of the union in the province Bartholomew Eziagulu told newsmen in Durban on Friday, September 1, 2017 that Ikeri was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

