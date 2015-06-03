Nigerian Air Force commissions commissions 3 newly installed transformers to improve welfare of troops (photos)

- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is taking the welfare of its troops and their families seriously

- NAF continues to create a conducive working environment for its personnel across its commands

- Facilities to enhance their performances are also put in place by the NAF authorities

Three newly installed transformers to improve the welfare of troops and their families as well as to create a conducive working environment for personnel at the Headquarters Special Operations Command (HQ SOC), Bauchi was commissioned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, April 20.

NAIJ.com gathered that one 500 KVA transformer was installed at the command headquarters while another 500 KVA transformer was installed for the residential quarters of the principal staff officers of the command.

In addition, one 50 KVA transformer was installed for the three worship centres, a mosque and two churches, located within the base.

The transformers being commissioned by the hief of Administration at Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

READ ALSO: Participants of National Defence University Pakistan visit NAF to strengthen bilateral relationship

Furthermore, a lawn tennis court was commissioned as an addition to the already existing sporting facilities, which have enhanced the physical fitness of NAF personnel in the command.

One of the transformers commissioned by the Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

HQ SOC, which was specially established to cater for the administration of the regiment and special forces elements in the NAF, contributes a large number of personnel currently taking part in the on-going fight against insurgency in the north eastern part of the country and other sundry crimes in Nigeria.

In his remarks at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration at Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, posited that the newly installed transformers would not only help alleviate the challenge of epileptic power supply in the office area but also cater for the welfare needs of personnel and their families in the residential areas.

Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya speaking at the commissioning ceremony. Photo credit: NAF

He added that the new lawn tennis court, which is also open to the civil community, would further engender interaction between soldiers and civilians, thereby promoting civil military relations.

According to him, the sporting facilities would not only help to develop physical capacity and mental alertness of personnel but also foster comradeship and regimentation.

The tennis court commissioned by Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

The CAS encouraged the beneficiaries of the facilities to make good use of them so as to prolong their lifespan.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander 251 NAF Base Services Group, Air Commodore Sule Lawal, was full of appreciation for the CAS for never relenting in efforts at ensuring that the welfare of NAF personnel is adequately catered for.

He noted that the NAF, in the last 2 to 3 years, had undergone unprecedented transformation, in terms of expansion, capacity building and professionalism, all of which had further positioned the service towards efficient service delivery.

READ ALSO: NAF wings 12 Nigerian and 2 Liberian pilots trained in Nigeria, South Africa

Meanwhile, NAF on Tuesday, April 10, conducted a 3-day medical and surgical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rann IDP camp, Borno state.

The medical outreach was initiated by the NAF leadership to avoid humanitarian catastrophe due to the recent withdrawal of humanitarian services by Non-Governmental Organisations from Rann, following the recent attack by remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

The outreach which is at the instance of the CAS, provided free primary healthcare and curative services, medicated glasses, mass deworming as well as general and eye surgeries.

Nigerian Air Force wings 2 Liberian and 12 Nigerian pilots in Abuja on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng