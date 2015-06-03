Nigerian Air Force commissions commissions 3 newly installed transformers to improve welfare of troops (photos)

Latest News

Latest News

FA Cup! Hazard Speaks On Chelsea’s Semi-Final Clash Against Man United

23/04/2018 03:21:00
Latest News

Premier League! Pep Guardiola Angry Salah Won PFA Player Of The Year Over De Bruyne

23/04/2018 03:24:00
Latest News

‘Arsenal Forced Me To Step Down’- Arsene Wenger

23/04/2018 03:26:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Barbara Bush laid to rest at husband's presidential library in Texas

0out of 5

Florida school shooter Sky Bouche says he didn't want to hurt anyone

0out of 5

Coachella 2018: Beyonce and Solange fall on stage during performance

0out of 5

Kate Middleton admitted to Lindo Wing in 'early stages of labour'

0out of 5

Dr. Oz films students running away from their coach bus that caught on fire on New Jersey highway

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

Nigerian Air Force commissions commissions 3 newly installed transformers to improve welfare of troops (photos)

by 23/04/2018 03:32:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is taking the welfare of its troops and their families seriously

- NAF continues to create a conducive working environment for its personnel across its commands

- Facilities to enhance their performances are also put in place by the NAF authorities

Three newly installed transformers to improve the welfare of troops and their families as well as to create a conducive working environment for personnel at the Headquarters Special Operations Command (HQ SOC), Bauchi was commissioned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, April 20.

NAIJ.com gathered that one 500 KVA transformer was installed at the command headquarters while another 500 KVA transformer was installed for the residential quarters of the principal staff officers of the command.

In addition, one 50 KVA transformer was installed for the three worship centres, a mosque and two churches, located within the base.

NAF commissions more projects in Bauchi to cater for welfare of personnel fighting insurgency

The transformers being commissioned by the hief of Administration at Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

READ ALSO: Participants of National Defence University Pakistan visit NAF to strengthen bilateral relationship

Furthermore, a lawn tennis court was commissioned as an addition to the already existing sporting facilities, which have enhanced the physical fitness of NAF personnel in the command.

NAF commissions more projects in Bauchi to cater for welfare of personnel fighting insurgency

One of the transformers commissioned by the Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

HQ SOC, which was specially established to cater for the administration of the regiment and special forces elements in the NAF, contributes a large number of personnel currently taking part in the on-going fight against insurgency in the north eastern part of the country and other sundry crimes in Nigeria.

In his remarks at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration at Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, posited that the newly installed transformers would not only help alleviate the challenge of epileptic power supply in the office area but also cater for the welfare needs of personnel and their families in the residential areas.

NAF commissions more projects in Bauchi to cater for welfare of personnel fighting insurgency

Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya speaking at the commissioning ceremony. Photo credit: NAF

He added that the new lawn tennis court, which is also open to the civil community, would further engender interaction between soldiers and civilians, thereby promoting civil military relations.

According to him, the sporting facilities would not only help to develop physical capacity and mental alertness of personnel but also foster comradeship and regimentation.

NAF commissions more projects in Bauchi to cater for welfare of personnel fighting insurgency

The tennis court commissioned by Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. Photo credit: NAF

The CAS encouraged the beneficiaries of the facilities to make good use of them so as to prolong their lifespan.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander 251 NAF Base Services Group, Air Commodore Sule Lawal, was full of appreciation for the CAS for never relenting in efforts at ensuring that the welfare of NAF personnel is adequately catered for.

He noted that the NAF, in the last 2 to 3 years, had undergone unprecedented transformation, in terms of expansion, capacity building and professionalism, all of which had further positioned the service towards efficient service delivery.

READ ALSO: NAF wings 12 Nigerian and 2 Liberian pilots trained in Nigeria, South Africa

Meanwhile, NAF on Tuesday, April 10, conducted a 3-day medical and surgical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rann IDP camp, Borno state.

The medical outreach was initiated by the NAF leadership to avoid humanitarian catastrophe due to the recent withdrawal of humanitarian services by Non-Governmental Organisations from Rann, following the recent attack by remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

The outreach which is at the instance of the CAS, provided free primary healthcare and curative services, medicated glasses, mass deworming as well as general and eye surgeries.

Nigerian Air Force wings 2 Liberian and 12 Nigerian pilots in Abuja on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More