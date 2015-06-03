Man City star Leroy Sane beats Harry Kane, Rashford, to young Premier League player of the season award (photo)

- Manchester City star, Leroy Sane, has been crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2017/2018 season

- The German's stunning form has seen him become a key part of City’s incredible title-winning campaign under Pep Guardiola

- Mohamed Salah was named PFA Player of the Year on the night

Manchester City star, Leroy Sane, has been crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2017/2018 season.

The German's stunning form has seen him become a key part of City’s incredible title-winning campaign under Pep Guardiola this season.

And the 22-year-old deserves every inch of his accolade after scoring nine goals and assisting a further 12 for team-mates.

READ ALSO: Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the year

The players, Sane bested to claim the coveted award includes Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and City duo Ederson and Raheem Sterling.

Sane’s brilliant form should also see him figure as an important player for Germany at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Mohamed Salah was named PFA Player of the Year on the night.

The Liverpool ace has banged in 31 league goals during his first season at Anfield, assisting a further nine in the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He manager to see off competition from Sane’s team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who was regarded as a shoe-in for the award earlier in the season.

Other players up for the main prize included Spurs’s Kane, Manchester United’s David De Gea and City’s David Silva.

Who has the better team; Chelsea or Arsenal? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng